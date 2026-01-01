2022 Toyota RAV4

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $33,450 Finance Price: $31,450</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Verified CarFax. 17-inch alloy wheels | Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power moonroof | Premium cloth seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 7-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | LED headlights | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine (219 net HP) with Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD is an exceptionally sophisticated, highly efficient, and incredibly versatile compact SUV that delivers outstanding everyday practicality. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its bold and modern exterior profile is highlighted by sharp LED headlights, a distinct front grille, and stylish 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious, quiet, and thoughtfully crafted cabin, the XLE trim ensures you stay completely comfortable with premium cloth seating, an expansive power moonroof, intuitive dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel alongside heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant 7-inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Driven by an incredibly refined 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain producing 219 net horsepower, paired with a smooth Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT) and Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive, the RAV4 Hybrid delivers an agile, confident, and highly polished driving experience in any season. Complete with an integrated backup camera and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite—including a Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert, and Pre-Collision System—this elegant SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and stylish choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2022 Toyota RAV4

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14489785

2022 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XLE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV9NW150494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC585
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $33,450 Finance Price: $31,450

Verified CarFax. 17-inch alloy wheels | Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power moonroof | Premium cloth seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 7-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | LED headlights | Integrated backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine (219 net HP) with Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD is an exceptionally sophisticated, highly efficient, and incredibly versatile compact SUV that delivers outstanding everyday practicality. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its bold and modern exterior profile is highlighted by sharp LED headlights, a distinct front grille, and stylish 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious, quiet, and thoughtfully crafted cabin, the XLE trim ensures you stay completely comfortable with premium cloth seating, an expansive power moonroof, intuitive dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel alongside heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant 7-inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Driven by an incredibly refined 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain producing 219 net horsepower, paired with a smooth Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT) and Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive, the RAV4 Hybrid delivers an agile, confident, and highly polished driving experience in any season. Complete with an integrated backup camera and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite—including a Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert, and Pre-Collision System—this elegant SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and stylish choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$31,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2022 Toyota RAV4