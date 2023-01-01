2022 Toyota RAV4

$44,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 7 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9801496

9801496 Stock #: N82806A

N82806A VIN: 2T3R1RFV8NW323162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blueprint

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N82806A

Mileage 5,711 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.