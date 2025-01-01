Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!!</div><div>FINANCING OPTION AVAILABLE!!!!</div><div><br></div><div>ONE OWNER!!!</div><div>NICE CLEAN CAR/ NO ACCIDENT/ AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!!<br>!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!<br></div>

2022 Toyota Sienna

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
13317551

2022 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Location

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

  1. 1765586280
  2. 1765586280
  3. 1765586280
  4. 1765586280
  5. 1765586280
  6. 1765586280
  7. 1765586280
  8. 1765586280
  9. 1765586280
  10. 1765586280
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,000KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC2NS114346

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!!!FINANCING OPTION AVAILABLE!!!!
ONE OWNER!!!NICE CLEAN CAR/ NO ACCIDENT/ AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!!
!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSmart GTA

Used 2023 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI quattro for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI quattro 32,500 KM $98,850 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot LX AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Honda Pilot LX AWD 138,120 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 132,000 KM $12,750 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmart GTA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-1015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2022 Toyota Sienna