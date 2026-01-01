$50,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Sienna
XSE
2022 Toyota Sienna
XSE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$50,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,500KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC9NS070087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Synthetic Leather Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Rear Seat Reminder
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 107114
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Synthetic Leather Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Rear Seat Reminder
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 107114
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear seat reminder
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Synthetic Leather Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$50,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Toyota Sienna