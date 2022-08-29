2022 Toyota Supra

$73,800 + taxes & licensing 3 , 5 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9155347

9155347 Stock #: PC8751

PC8751 VIN: WZ1DB0C07NW052657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC8751

Mileage 3,570 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Grocery bag holder Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Mechanical Battery Saver PERFORMANCE EXHAUST Push-Button Start Front strut tower bar Additional Features Rear 2 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Carbon fiber Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Seatbelt force limiters: front Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Front suspension type: double ball joint Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Front brake width: 1.4 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Front brake diameter: 13.7 Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Foot pedal trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest Electronic parking brake: auto off Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Rear bumper color: black Premium brakes: Brembo Premium brand: JBL Rear brake width: 0.94 Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 18 mm Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Steering ratio: 15.1 variable intermittent Watts: 500 Wheels: aluminum with painted accents Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm Window defogger: rear Upholstery accents: contrast stitching Rocker panel color: black Wifi: connection only Turns lock-to-lock: 2.1 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Pedestrian Detection Wireless charging station: front Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Instrument cluster screen size: 8.8 in. Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated auto high beam dimmer element self-leveling vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking tire sealant front pedestrian GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic security event/collision alert window operation Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay Center console trim: carbon fiber Exhaust tip color: stainless steel USB front Smart device app compatibility: Supra Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.