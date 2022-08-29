$73,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2022 Toyota Supra
GR 3.0 Premium, HUD, NAV, BREMBO, ACTIVE EXHAUST, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$73,800
- Listing ID: 9155347
- Stock #: PC8751
- VIN: WZ1DB0C07NW052657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 3,570 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIUM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | ABSOLUTE ZERO WHITE | BREMBO BRAKES | ACTIVE EXHAUST | ACTIVE SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION (AVS) | SPORT ELECTRIC POWER STEERING | ACTIVE SOUND CONTROL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LAUNCH CONTROL | SPORT MODE | 19 FORGED WHEELS | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | LED SIGNALS | LED DTRL | SPORT SEATS | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | JBL 12-SPEAKERHIGI SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | SPORT PEDALS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | ROAD SIGN ASSIST | TPMS
Toyotas iconic motorsports heritage lives on with the 2022 GR Supra. Its bold and powerful design, inline-six up front, Rear-Wheel Drive and a modern chassis echoes its rich lineage that include the fourth-generation Supra (1993-2002), the landmark 1967 Toyota 2000 GT, and the 2014 Toyota FT-1 concept vehicle.
This GR Supra is powered by a 3.0-litre Twin-Scroll Single-Turbocharged 6-cylinder making 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque mated to an 8-speed Automatic transmission with paddle shifters. This Supra features an Active Exhaust, Active Rear Sport Differential, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Sport Electric Power Steering, Launch Control, Sport Mode, and Electronic Parking Brake and more!
This GR Supra features a Absolute Zero (White) exterior finish with 19 Forged-aluminum twin-spoke wheels in Gloss Black/Polished, Red Brembo 4-piston Brake Calipers, Matte Black auto-folding mirrors, LED Lighting throughout, and a Dual-exit exhaust with Brushed Stainless-Steel tips. Inside, it features a Black leather interior with Heated 14-way power adjustable Sport Seats, Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, Carbon Fiber interior trim, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Dual-Zone Climate Control, a 12-speaker JBL HiFi Surround Sound system (500W), 8.8 Display Screen, Head-Up Display and more.
Safety wise this car is equipped with a Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rearview Camera, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Pre-Collision System, Road Sign Assist, TPMS, and Anti-theft Alarm System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
