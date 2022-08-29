Menu
2022 Toyota Supra

3,570 KM

Details

$73,800

+ tax & licensing
$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2022 Toyota Supra

2022 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 Premium, HUD, NAV, BREMBO, ACTIVE EXHAUST, CAM

2022 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0 Premium, HUD, NAV, BREMBO, ACTIVE EXHAUST, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$73,800

+ taxes & licensing

3,570KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9155347
  • Stock #: PC8751
  • VIN: WZ1DB0C07NW052657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8751
  • Mileage 3,570 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIUM | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | ABSOLUTE ZERO WHITE | BREMBO BRAKES | ACTIVE EXHAUST | ACTIVE SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | ADAPTIVE VARIABLE SUSPENSION (AVS) | SPORT ELECTRIC POWER STEERING | ACTIVE SOUND CONTROL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LAUNCH CONTROL | SPORT MODE | 19 FORGED WHEELS | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | LED SIGNALS | LED DTRL | SPORT SEATS | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | JBL 12-SPEAKERHIGI SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | SPORT PEDALS | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | ROAD SIGN ASSIST | TPMS







Toyotas iconic motorsports heritage lives on with the 2022 GR Supra. Its bold and powerful design, inline-six up front, Rear-Wheel Drive and a modern chassis echoes its rich lineage that include the fourth-generation Supra (1993-2002), the landmark 1967 Toyota 2000 GT, and the 2014 Toyota FT-1 concept vehicle.







This GR Supra is powered by a 3.0-litre Twin-Scroll Single-Turbocharged 6-cylinder making 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque mated to an 8-speed Automatic transmission with paddle shifters. This Supra features an Active Exhaust, Active Rear Sport Differential, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Sport Electric Power Steering, Launch Control, Sport Mode, and Electronic Parking Brake and more!







This GR Supra features a Absolute Zero (White) exterior finish with 19 Forged-aluminum twin-spoke wheels in Gloss Black/Polished, Red Brembo 4-piston Brake Calipers, Matte Black auto-folding mirrors, LED Lighting throughout, and a Dual-exit exhaust with Brushed Stainless-Steel tips. Inside, it features a Black leather interior with Heated 14-way power adjustable Sport Seats, Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, Carbon Fiber interior trim, Aluminum Sport Pedals, Dual-Zone Climate Control, a 12-speaker JBL HiFi Surround Sound system (500W), 8.8 Display Screen, Head-Up Display and more.







Safety wise this car is equipped with a Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rearview Camera, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Pre-Collision System, Road Sign Assist, TPMS, and Anti-theft Alarm System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Grocery bag holder
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Battery Saver
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Push-Button Start
Front strut tower bar
Rear
2
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Carbon fiber
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Rear bumper color: black
Premium brakes: Brembo
Premium brand: JBL
Rear brake width: 0.94
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 18 mm
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Steering ratio: 15.1
variable intermittent
Watts: 500
Wheels: aluminum with painted accents
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Rocker panel color: black
Wifi: connection only
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.1
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Pedestrian Detection
Wireless charging station: front
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Instrument cluster screen size: 8.8 in.
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
element
self-leveling
vehicle location
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
tire sealant
front pedestrian
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
security event/collision alert
window operation
Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay
Center console trim: carbon fiber
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
USB front
Smart device app compatibility: Supra Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

