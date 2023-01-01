Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Tacoma

35,525 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Tacoma

2022 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10359432
  • Stock #: WM20899A
  • VIN: 3TYDZ5BN5NT011517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # WM20899A
  • Mileage 35,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Midnight Black Metallic 2022 Toyota Tacoma SR5 TRD Sport! Navigation / Back Up Camera / Heated Seats / Push Button Start And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet, It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Crew Cab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2019 Lexus IS 300
25,714 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 64,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300
 38,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory