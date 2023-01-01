2022 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $48,788 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10391277

10391277 VIN: 3TYDZ5BN1NT013474

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages TRD ASPORT INC WARRANTY Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.