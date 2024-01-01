Menu
Army Green 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium! Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Back Up Camera / Push Button Start / Power Rear Window / 2 Sets Of Rims And Tires!

2022 Toyota Tacoma

39,295 KM

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma

V6

2022 Toyota Tacoma

V6

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,295KM
Used
VIN 3TYDZ5BN6NT006410

  • Exterior Colour ARMY GREEN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,295 KM

Army Green 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium! Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Back Up Camera / Push Button Start / Power Rear Window / 2 Sets Of Rims And Tires!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Tow Hitch Receiver

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Crew Cab

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2022 Toyota Tacoma