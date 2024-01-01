Menu
Disclosure: 17th January 2022 - Glass Record - $1,144.00

2022 Toyota Venza

30,370 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Venza

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Venza

XLE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,370KM
Used
VIN JTEAAAAH6NJ095768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,370 KM

Vehicle Description

Disclosure: 17th January 2022 - Glass Record - $1,144.00

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver memory seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
JBL Premium Sound System
Star Safety System
USB Ports
Smart Keyless Entry
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
60/40 Rear Split Seats
7" Information Display
12.3" Split Screen Multimedia Display
Intelligtent Clearance Sonar w/ Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Black Softex Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Toyota Venza