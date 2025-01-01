$30,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE | R-LINE | 3.6L V6 | NAVIGATION | 360 CAM
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1V2FR2CAXNC537849, EXECLINE, R-LINE, 3.6L V6, 4MOTION, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, 21in ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, VENTILATED SEATS, FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, 7 Passengers, Lane Assist, Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, Front Assist, Dual Climate Control, Sport Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, All Service Records, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Best Buy Auto
647-260-0371