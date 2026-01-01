$30,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance
2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Performance
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,590
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
70,000KM
VIN WVW587CD1NW132369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Electric Parking Brake, Painted Calipers, Brake Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Painted Calipers
Brake Assist
Cornering Lights
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Heads Up Display
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 104744
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Painted Calipers
Brake Assist
Cornering Lights
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Heads Up Display
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 104744
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Painted calipers
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$30,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Volkswagen Golf