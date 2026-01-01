2022 Volkswagen Golf

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NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Electric Parking Brake, Painted Calipers, Brake Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Painted Calipers<br>Brake Assist<br>Cornering Lights<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Heads Up Display<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Ambient Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 104744

2022 Volkswagen Golf

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

Watch This Vehicle
14124184

2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,000KM
VIN WVW587CD1NW132369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Electric Parking Brake, Painted Calipers, Brake Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Painted Calipers
Brake Assist
Cornering Lights
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Heads Up Display
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 104744

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Painted calipers
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$30,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Volkswagen Golf