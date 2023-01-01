$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Golf
R HARMAN KARDON SOUND SUNROOF LOW KM.
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
7,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 7,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Power Sunroof, Bilingual Owners Manual
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
