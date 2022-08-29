$41,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-534-8258
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI GLI/NAVI/BACKUP CAM/
Location
Automania
5125 Steeles Ave W, Toronto, ON M9L 1R5
416-534-8258
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$41,488
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9025720
- Stock #: 1863
- VIN: 3VW2T7BU1NM030070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1863
- Mileage 150 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 VW JETTA GLI
NAVIGATION/ BACKUP CAMERA/ SUNROOF/ HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION
AUTO-MANIA NORTH - TORONTO'S logical choice. The no need to HAGGLE approach. Our cars are legitimately priced to be among the lowest in Ontario, if not the country.
Before you come in, you'll KNOW that you are getting a really GREAT PRICE. When you come in, you'll know you are getting a really GREAT CAR!
Your new pre-owned AUTOMANIA car will be certified based on the highest possible standards. This $699 certification package also includes – OIL CHANGE – PROFESSIONAL DETAILING - inside and out, CARFAX report. Automania is a proud and respected member of the Better Business Bureau and UDCA, serving our clients with 100% dedication. As we have not yet certified this vehicle. OMVIC requires the following statement "this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not etested"
We offer high trade in values for your car.
Our finance PROFESSIONALS work with most major banks and auto lending institutions. Everyone gets approved....BANKRUPTCY, DIVORCE, CONSUMER PRPOSALS, NEW TO COUNTRY, GENERAL BAD CREDIT. We offer interest rates as low as 5.29% and up to 3 months do not pay O.A.C. We take pride in helping people who have been previously turned down by others, with a desire to help get in a great car and get your credit back in good standing.
Visit our INDOOR showroom and view our wide beautiful selection of fine cars.
TORONTO: 416-534-8258
5125 Steeles Ave W
400 AND STEELES
VISIT: www.automaniainc.ca - Facebook http://www.facebook.com/automaniainctoronto Instagram: @automaniainccanada
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.