2022 Volkswagen Taos

$37,990 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 8 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10089276

10089276 Stock #: 19183

19183 VIN: 3VV2X7B21NM054649

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 21,899 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Remote Engine Start Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror WIRELESS CHARGING Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Mechanical Hill Descent Control Push Button Start Hill hold assist Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Dual Zone A/C Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitoring System Additional Features Navigation Park Distance Control Lane Assist USB Ports Beats Audio Premium Sound System AUTO STOP/START Drive Mode Select Light Assist 8" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Dynamic Road Sign Display Front Heated & Ventilated Seats 8 Speakers w/ Subwoofer Leatherette Wrapped Steering Wheel 10.25" Digital Information Display

