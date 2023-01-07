Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volkswagen Taos

21,899 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Taos

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Highline Advanced Drive Assist Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Highline Advanced Drive Assist Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
21,899KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10089276
  • Stock #: 19183
  • VIN: 3VV2X7B21NM054649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 7th January 2023 - Glass Record - $1,103.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Hill hold assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System

Additional Features

Navigation
Park Distance Control
Lane Assist
USB Ports
Beats Audio Premium Sound System
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Light Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dynamic Road Sign Display
Front Heated & Ventilated Seats
8 Speakers w/ Subwoofer
Leatherette Wrapped Steering Wheel
10.25" Digital Information Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 38,602 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3 S...
 28,500 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 68,500 KM
$30,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory