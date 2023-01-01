Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Volkswagen Taos

30,300 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

30,300KM
Used
VIN 3VVLX7B20NM070300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Hill hold assist

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

USB port
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Keyless Access
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Volkswagen Taos