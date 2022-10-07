Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/10/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2022 Volkswagen Taos

30,394 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,394KM
Used
VIN 3VVLX7B20NM047177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Hill hold assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Panoramic Power Sunroof
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
ECO driving mode
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Traffic Alert
KESSY Go - Keyless Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Volkswagen Taos