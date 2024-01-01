$28,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,000KM
VIN 3VVLX7B29NM029700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, USB Ports and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
USB Ports
Start/Stop System
Dual-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Hill Hold Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33552
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill hold assist
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Leatherette seating surfaces
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Start/Stop System
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Traffic Alert
KESSY Go - Keyless Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$28,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Volkswagen Taos