This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, USB Ports and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:<br> <br>Rearview Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>USB Ports<br>Start/Stop System<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Cruise Control<br>Hill Hold Assist<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 33552

2022 Volkswagen Taos

16,000 KM

$28,590

+ tax & licensing
Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
16,000KM
VIN 3VVLX7B29NM029700

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, USB Ports and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:

Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
USB Ports
Start/Stop System
Dual-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Hill Hold Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33552

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill hold assist

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Leatherette seating surfaces
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
8" Touchscreen
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Start/Stop System
Blind Spot Monitor w/ Rear Traffic Alert
KESSY Go - Keyless Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

