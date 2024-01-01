$30,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Highline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,200KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV2X7B27NM018450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Dynamic Road Sign Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dynamic Road Sign Display
Dual Zone A/C
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Assist
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39822
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Dynamic Road Sign Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dynamic Road Sign Display
Dual Zone A/C
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane Assist
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39822
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Blind Spot Monitor
Additional Features
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dynamic Road Sign Display
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Beats Premium Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 84,500 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 74,750 KM $24,690 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 114,940 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Volkswagen Taos