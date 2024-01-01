Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Dynamic Road Sign Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:<br> <br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Dynamic Road Sign Display<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Push Button Start<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Lane Assist<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39822

2022 Volkswagen Taos

35,200 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
12002821

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
35,200KM
VIN 3VV2X7B27NM018450

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,200 KM

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Driver's Seat

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Bluetooth

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Blind Spot Monitor

USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dynamic Road Sign Display
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Beats Premium Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Volkswagen Taos