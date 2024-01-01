$24,690+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,690
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,000KM
VIN 3VVAX7B21NM029018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Drive Mode Select , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Taos include:
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
A/C
USB Ports
Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41660
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2022 Volkswagen Taos