Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11278508
  2. 11278508
  3. 11278508
  4. 11278508
  5. 11278508
  6. 11278508
  7. 11278508
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,000KM
Used
VIN 3VV8B7AX9NM159350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Hill hold assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
USB port
Lane Assist
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
12V Power Outlets
R-Line Exterior Design
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Start/Stop System
Multi Function Heated Sport Steering Wheel
Drving Profile Selection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav 131,797 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 147,412 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Toyota Camry LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 125,942 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan