NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , SOS Call Assist , USB Ports and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan include:

Panoramic Moonroof
SOS Call Assist
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Lane Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 39441

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

21,865 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,865KM
VIN 3VV8B7AXXNM164864

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,865 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , SOS Call Assist , USB Ports and more!

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

Panoramic Moonroof

Parking Assist
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full Digital Cluster Display
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist

