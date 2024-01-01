$32,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,865KM
VIN 3VV8B7AXXNM164864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 21,865 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Moonroof , SOS Call Assist , USB Ports and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan include:
Panoramic Moonroof
SOS Call Assist
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Lane Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 39441
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Exterior
Panoramic Moonroof
Additional Features
Parking Assist
Lane Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full Digital Cluster Display
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan