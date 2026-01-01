2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Cash Price: $27,450  Finance Price: $25,450</div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Clean CarFax. 20-inch alloy wheels | 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive | R-Line sport styling package | Panoramic sunroof | V-Tex leatherette seating | Heated front sport seats | Power-adjustable drivers seat with memory | Heated steering wheel | Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro | Fender premium audio system | 8-inch MIB3 touchscreen with Navigation | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Wireless phone charging | SiriusXM satellite radio | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise Control | Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring | Lane Assist | Park Distance Control | Multi-angle rearview camera | Power liftgate | Ambient interior lighting | Remote engine start | KESSY keyless access with push-button start | Stainless steel pedals | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L TSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (184HP, 221 lb-ft of torque) paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive. Sporty and refined. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line 4MOTION is the sporty, fully-equipped flagship of VWs versatile compact SUV lineup, blending German engineering and refinement with head-turning R-Line styling. Finished in black with the R-Line sport package — including unique bumpers, gloss-black accents, and 20-inch wheels — this Tiguan makes a bold statement. As the top trim, it comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, V-Tex leatherette sport seats, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro, and a Fender premium audio system. Under the hood, the responsive 2.0L TSI turbocharged four-cylinder delivers 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, seamlessly paired with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission and VWs 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive for confident, sure-footed traction in any Ontario weather. Inside the upscale and tech-forward cabin, youll enjoy an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Backed by driver-assist features including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Assist, and Lane Assist, the Tiguan Highline R-Line delivers a sophisticated, sporty, and incredibly capable ride for the GTA. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/used/volkswagen-tiguan/ target=_blank rel=noopener>Volkswagen Tiguan</a> to help you choose.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,450

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE R-LINE AWD | Nav | Panoroof | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14451295

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE R-LINE AWD | Nav | Panoroof | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
97,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX3NM091920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC567
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $27,450  Finance Price: $25,450Clean CarFax. 20-inch alloy wheels | 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive | R-Line sport styling package | Panoramic sunroof | V-Tex leatherette seating | Heated front sport seats | Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory | Heated steering wheel | Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro | Fender premium audio system | 8-inch MIB3 touchscreen with Navigation | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Wireless phone charging | SiriusXM satellite radio | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise Control | Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring | Lane Assist | Park Distance Control | Multi-angle rearview camera | Power liftgate | Ambient interior lighting | Remote engine start | KESSY keyless access with push-button start | Stainless steel pedals | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L TSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (184HP, 221 lb-ft of torque) paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive. Sporty and refined. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle ReviewThe 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line 4MOTION is the sporty, fully-equipped flagship of VW's versatile compact SUV lineup, blending German engineering and refinement with head-turning R-Line styling. Finished in black with the R-Line sport package — including unique bumpers, gloss-black accents, and 20-inch wheels — this Tiguan makes a bold statement. As the top trim, it comes loaded with a panoramic sunroof, V-Tex leatherette sport seats, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro, and a Fender premium audio system. Under the hood, the responsive 2.0L TSI turbocharged four-cylinder delivers 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, seamlessly paired with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission and VW's 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive for confident, sure-footed traction in any Ontario weather. Inside the upscale and tech-forward cabin, you'll enjoy an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Backed by driver-assist features including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Front Assist, and Lane Assist, the Tiguan Highline R-Line delivers a sophisticated, sporty, and incredibly capable ride for the GTA. We have a wide selection of used Volkswagen Tiguan to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$25,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan