Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Cross Traffic Alert , Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Panoramic Sunroof and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Volvo XC40 include:<br> <br>Cross Traffic Alert<br>Harman Kardon Premium Audio System<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Garage Door Opener<br>12V Power Outlet<br>USB Ports<br>Wireless Phone Charger<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>British Columbia<br> <br>Stock # 38284

2022 Volvo XC40

25,185 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volvo XC40

T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof , Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volvo XC40

T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof , Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,185KM
VIN YV4162UKXN2695087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,185 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Cross Traffic Alert , Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Panoramic Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Volvo XC40 include:

Cross Traffic Alert
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
12V Power Outlet
USB Ports
Wireless Phone Charger

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
British Columbia

Stock # 38284

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Blind spot information system
USB Ports
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Collision Avoidance
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LANE KEEPING AID
Road Sign Information
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Driver’s Memory Seat
Pust Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 96,500 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 36,000 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 36,000 KM $51,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Volvo XC40