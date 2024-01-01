$37,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Volvo XC40
T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof , Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,185KM
VIN YV4162UKXN2695087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,185 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Cross Traffic Alert , Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Panoramic Sunroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Volvo XC40 include:
Cross Traffic Alert
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
12V Power Outlet
USB Ports
Wireless Phone Charger
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
British Columbia
Stock # 38284
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Control
Blind spot information system
USB Ports
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Auto Start/Stop
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Collision Avoidance
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LANE KEEPING AID
Road Sign Information
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Driver’s Memory Seat
Pust Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
