2022 Volvo XC60
B6 R-Design AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Multi Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,846KM
VIN LYV062RM3NB948936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,846 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Drive Mode Select and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Volvo XC60 include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation
Drive Mode Select
Road Sign Information
Power Front Seats
SOS Call Support
Rearview Camera
Heads Up Display
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37120
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
PUSH START
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
360 degree camera
Memory Front Seats
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Drive Mode Select
MULTI ZONE A/C
LANE KEEPING AID
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Road Sign Information
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Volvo XC60