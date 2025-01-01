Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.

The top features for this 2023 Acura Integra include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51282

2023 Acura Integra

22,156 KM

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
2023 Acura Integra

Elite A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

12466624

2023 Acura Integra

Elite A-Spec w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,156KM
VIN 19UDE4H63PA800543

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 51282
  • Mileage 22,156 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Acura Integra include:

Auto Stop/Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51282

Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Passenger Seat

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Climate Control

Push Button Start

Lane Departure Warning
Traffic sign recognition

HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Active Lane Keep Assistance

2023 Acura Integra