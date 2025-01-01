Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Sos Call Support , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

The top features for this 2023 Audi A4 include:

Power Moonroof
Sos Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rearview Camera
Tri-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Electronic Parking Brake
Memory Drivers Seats

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 44652

2023 Audi A4

30,750 KM

Details Description Features

$42,690

+ tax & licensing
Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

12174178

Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,750KM
VIN WAUEAAF48PA019674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44652
  • Mileage 30,750 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Sos Call Support , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Audi A4 include:

Power Moonroof
Sos Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rearview Camera
Tri-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Electronic Parking Brake
Memory Driver's Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 44652

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Additional Features

Park Assist
USB port
12V outlet
Memory Driver's Seats
Touchscreen Display
Audi Lane Assist
Auto Start/Stop
Audi Pre Sense
Drive Mode Select
Side Assist
Traffic sign information
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Tri-Zone A/C
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

