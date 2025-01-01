Menu
2023 Audi A4

45,000 KM

Details

$39,690

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi A4

45 Progressiv

13166762

2023 Audi A4

45 Progressiv

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,690

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,000KM
VIN WAUEAAF40PN006877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 77764
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

