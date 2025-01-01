Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751904729840_22754539461730328 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2023, AUDI Q5 PRESTIGE 45 QUATTRO </strong></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Special Financing Price: $/ Cash Price: $</strong></span></span></p><p>CarFax Available-<span> </span>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:<span> </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeoxb6x-GMMq8a96mJ-YuBnrRNUru8JPzh1C565Iy15Yfbux11Mg1-lQfUKuA_aem_c_30QWiQNXa2uAbGOk6N-Q rel=noreferrer noopener>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</a>. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. </p></div><div><p><span><span>At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<span> </span></span></span><span><span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span>Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive<span> </span></span><span>it,</span><span><span> </span>Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Price</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Our special discounted price is based on financing only</span><span>. <span> </span></span><span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is<span> </span></span><span>accurate</span><span><span> </span>and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates</span><span>. </span></span><span><strong><span>All vehicles can be Certified for an<span> </span></span><span>additional</span></strong><span><strong><span> </span>$895.</strong><span> </span>If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is<span> </span></span><span>deemed</span><span><span> </span>to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong> Need financing?<span> </span><strong>We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (</strong></span><strong><span>O.A.C</span><span>)<span> </span></span></strong><span><strong>.</strong></span><span><span> </span>We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2Fforms%2Ffinance%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeX-GJZkgmZR80kFxAs3Higg5dQrkTRETL3I_TJZFD7Nw09vDrHbNnwBOJRwY_aem_J0aarRLprK6Ncs9XW1ordw&h=AT3sDSp5FkIKqrvJnfQwU45UkLSgCXFk5uV3cKloVVSNmU-95ONQiagqJuoSVAzPiE_YJWPY47tpfV4l_cgDxU3xgvYU8k7niUbWclQcXIwVO80zTYhDf398sZKGfpXa9FVz&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></span></a><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Trade-In</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer<span> </span></span><span>top dollar</span><span><span> </span>for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality<span> </span></span><span>pre-owned</span><span><span> </span>vehicles. Located at<span> </span></span></span><span><strong><span>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON</span><span><span> </span>M6A 1Z4</span></strong></span><span><span><strong>.<span> </span></strong>View our inventory:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeRhvOYyVA5o7UvvGa3QKnS7ECvkcbLvnvgJnUg6hNtos8kGDBLx1J2bpKEcY_aem_wfIg97cBwvq7jr-Ssh6Sew&h=AT2VV9SMpKI3Dy8E1n8e8VjWn2x8NShlQnuEZCoSKRhqtCnUR9y9HrFNetuMobPbfLWYp9w-r6cwVyRosIH7mQrwV6Db1rVVvtaMD5gkD2HZ2GeasSU9m4rXtwftjQtmAOeb&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</span></span></a><span><br></span></p><p><span><span><span><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm </strong></span></span><span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751904729840_4842391862553256 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></span></p></div>

2023 Audi Q5

61,048 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Audi Q5

Prestige Quattro

Watch This Vehicle
12730008

2023 Audi Q5

Prestige Quattro

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,048KM
VIN WA1FAAFYXP2156940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 156940
  • Mileage 61,048 KM

Vehicle Description

2023, AUDI Q5 PRESTIGE 45 QUATTRO 

Special Financing Price: $/ Cash Price: $

CarFax Available- Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. 

At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive it, Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust. 

Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only.  We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. 

Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C) . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance 

Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal. 

Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm  

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated/Cooled Front Cupholder
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Audi connect Security and Assistance Tracker System

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Audi Pre Sense City
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.302 Axle Ratio
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Hybrid Electric Motor 150 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 261 HP -inc: 12V MHEV
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic -inc: shift paddles
470.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Audi pre sense rear
Traffic Congestion Assist
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
475 kgs
Audi adaptive cruise assist (ACA)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2023 Audi Q5 Prestige Quattro for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Audi Q5 Prestige Quattro 61,048 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 TFSI quattro 78,286 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 69,257 KM $21,490 + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2023 Audi Q5