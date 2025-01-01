$31,450+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi Q5
PROGRESIV S-Line AWD | BlackOptics | Nav | Sunroof
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$31,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
S-Line, Black Optics Package, AWD, Navigation, Leather, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth (Clean CarFax | Verified).
Financing available for all credit types with same-day approvals. Extended warranty options available. All vehicles come with a comprehensive 125-point inspection and are detailed corner-to-corner. Call us to schedule a test drive at 416-739-7262.
Cash Price: $31,450 | Finance Price: $33,450
Consecutive Winner of the Best Priced Dealer Award. No hidden or admin fees — just our best price upfront. Prices exclude HST and licensing. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.Financing
We welcome all credit situations (no credit, newcomers to Canada, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and more). We offer $0 down and no payments for up to 6 months (o.a.c.). Want to get started? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day approvals and delivery available for qualified customers.Vehicle Review
Step inside to experience a masterclass in modern luxury. This Q5 features the immersive 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, putting navigation and performance data directly in your line of sight. The cabin is centered around a responsive 10.1-inch MMI® touch display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless connectivity. Surrounded by premium leather seating and high-quality materials, every drive feels like a first-class occasion. We have a wide selection of used Audi Q5 inventory to help you find the perfect match.Warranty
This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with various terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime — we’ll help you choose the plan that is right for you.Trade-In / Appraisal
Have a trade-in? We pay top dollar for trades — any vehicle, any condition. Bring your vehicle in for a free appraisal when you visit us.Visit Our Showroom
Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive.Who We Are
Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-selected vehicles at the lowest prices. We are committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years.Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST & licensing.
- Advertised price reflects a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- While we strive for accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors or omissions. Please verify all details in person.
416-739-7262