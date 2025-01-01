Menu
2023 Audi Q5

89,000 KM

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi Q5

PROGRESIV S-Line AWD | BlackOptics | Nav | Sunroof

13313960

2023 Audi Q5

PROGRESIV S-Line AWD | BlackOptics | Nav | Sunroof

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1EAAFY5P2006861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

S-Line, Black Optics Package, AWD, Navigation, Leather, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth (Clean CarFax | Verified).

Financing available for all credit types with same-day approvals. Extended warranty options available. All vehicles come with a comprehensive 125-point inspection and are detailed corner-to-corner. Call us to schedule a test drive at 416-739-7262.

Pricing

Cash Price: $31,450  |  Finance Price: $33,450

Consecutive Winner of the Best Priced Dealer Award. No hidden or admin fees — just our best price upfront. Prices exclude HST and licensing. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.

Financing

We welcome all credit situations (no credit, newcomers to Canada, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and more). We offer $0 down and no payments for up to 6 months (o.a.c.). Want to get started? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day approvals and delivery available for qualified customers.

Vehicle Review

Step inside to experience a masterclass in modern luxury. This Q5 features the immersive 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, putting navigation and performance data directly in your line of sight. The cabin is centered around a responsive 10.1-inch MMI® touch display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless connectivity. Surrounded by premium leather seating and high-quality materials, every drive feels like a first-class occasion. We have a wide selection of used Audi Q5 inventory to help you find the perfect match.

Warranty

This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with various terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime — we’ll help you choose the plan that is right for you.

Trade-In / Appraisal

Have a trade-in? We pay top dollar for trades — any vehicle, any condition. Bring your vehicle in for a free appraisal when you visit us.

Visit Our Showroom

Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8

Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive.

Who We Are

Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-selected vehicles at the lowest prices. We are committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years.

Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST & licensing.
  • Advertised price reflects a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • While we strive for accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors or omissions. Please verify all details in person.


Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autorama

Autorama

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
Call Dealer

416-739-7262

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2023 Audi Q5