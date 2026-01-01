$44,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Audi Q5
45 Technik
2023 Audi Q5
45 Technik
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,457KM
VIN WA1FAAFY8P2039230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 41,457 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing>
