2023 BMW M2

1,598 KM

Details

$105,800

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

454HP, PREMIUM PKG, CARBON ROOF, M DRIVERS PKG

454HP, PREMIUM PKG, CARBON ROOF, M DRIVERS PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$105,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10086213
  • Stock #: PC9355
  • VIN: 3MF13DM08P8D25490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Blue Contrast Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9355
  • Mileage 1,598 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 BMW M2 | 453HP | RWD | S58 TWIN TURBO INLINE 6 | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M BRAKES IN RED | SHADOWLINE HEADLIGHTS | M CARBON ROOF | M DRIVERS PACK | BLACK EXTERIOR PACK | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | BLACK DAKOTA LEATHER PERFORMANCE SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE ASSIST | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | REAR AND FRONT PARKING SENSORS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | DIGITAL COCKPIT | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The new 2023 M2 engine, codenamed S58, is a 3.0 Litre M TwinPower Turbo Inline 6-Cylinder Engine, producing a whopping 453 HP to BMW's carefully engineered M2 Body. The 2023 BMW M2 also brings us an Active M Differential and Red M sports brake and light weight M forged wheels for ultimate handling. This M2 comes in a Gray Exterior Colour and a Black Dakota Leather Interior, with m color inserts.







Launch control should help the self-shifting M2 return an estimated 3.6-second 60-mph time. Right out of the box, this M2 is an entertaining and accessible track-day partner. The exceptionally cool-looking standard front seats are also more comfortable than expected, and the driving position is near perfect. It remains one of the better premium sport compacts in its class.







The 2023 M2 gets a wide, curved rectangular floating screen like the one in the new BMW iX that's in fact two displays, one for the gauge cluster and a central infotainment screen. Road, Sport, and Track modes are standard on every M2. Road mode places a blue speedometer on the left and a red tachometer on the right of the cluster, Sport mode cranks up the red on the tachometer, and Track mode swaps the graphic speedometer with a digital readout. Track also displays other important information on the left (tire pressures, important temperatures, or M settings) with a digital speedometer in the middle, displayed in a smaller font than the gear indicator. This mode also turns off the infotainment half of the curved display to limit distraction.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.46
Battery disconnect

Exterior

Puddle Lamps

Additional Features

Rear
Carpet
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 14.6
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Locking differential: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 15
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Headlight bezel color: black
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wheels: painted alloy
Dash trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
foldable
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
Google search
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
maintenance scheduling
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
front pedestrian
vibrating steering wheel
Internet radio app: Spotify
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Watts: 464
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
phone as a key
USB front
USB-C front
Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive
Infotainment screen size: 14.9 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

