$105,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2023 BMW M2
454HP, PREMIUM PKG, CARBON ROOF, M DRIVERS PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$105,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10086213
- Stock #: PC9355
- VIN: 3MF13DM08P8D25490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/ Blue Contrast Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9355
- Mileage 1,598 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 BMW M2 | 453HP | RWD | S58 TWIN TURBO INLINE 6 | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M BRAKES IN RED | SHADOWLINE HEADLIGHTS | M CARBON ROOF | M DRIVERS PACK | BLACK EXTERIOR PACK | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | BLACK DAKOTA LEATHER PERFORMANCE SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE ASSIST | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | REAR AND FRONT PARKING SENSORS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | DIGITAL COCKPIT | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The new 2023 M2 engine, codenamed S58, is a 3.0 Litre M TwinPower Turbo Inline 6-Cylinder Engine, producing a whopping 453 HP to BMW's carefully engineered M2 Body. The 2023 BMW M2 also brings us an Active M Differential and Red M sports brake and light weight M forged wheels for ultimate handling. This M2 comes in a Gray Exterior Colour and a Black Dakota Leather Interior, with m color inserts.
Launch control should help the self-shifting M2 return an estimated 3.6-second 60-mph time. Right out of the box, this M2 is an entertaining and accessible track-day partner. The exceptionally cool-looking standard front seats are also more comfortable than expected, and the driving position is near perfect. It remains one of the better premium sport compacts in its class.
The 2023 M2 gets a wide, curved rectangular floating screen like the one in the new BMW iX that's in fact two displays, one for the gauge cluster and a central infotainment screen. Road, Sport, and Track modes are standard on every M2. Road mode places a blue speedometer on the left and a red tachometer on the right of the cluster, Sport mode cranks up the red on the tachometer, and Track mode swaps the graphic speedometer with a digital readout. Track also displays other important information on the left (tire pressures, important temperatures, or M settings) with a digital speedometer in the middle, displayed in a smaller font than the gear indicator. This mode also turns off the infotainment half of the curved display to limit distraction.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.