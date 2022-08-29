$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW M4
Competition xDrive Convertible, PREMIUM PKG, HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9076564
- Stock #: PC8652
- VIN: WBS33BA08PCL09747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Kyalami Orange/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8652
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | CONVERTIBLE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M XDRIVE AWD | BMW LASERLIGHT HEADLIGHTS | M SPORT DIFFERENTIAL | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | M SPORT BRAKES | BMW DRIVE RECORDER | M DRIVE PROFESSIONAL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM | INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR MIRROR PACKAGE | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | ACTIVE PROTECTION | DRIVING ASSISTANT | ACTIVE GUARD | PARKING ASSISTANT SYSTEM PLUS | SIRIUS XM | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGER | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | GALVANIC CONTROLS | NEW VEHICLE WARRANTY
This is the thrilling 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible! This compelling ultimate driving machine features a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 503-horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque coupled to an insanely fast 8-speed M Steptronic Sport Transmission with Drivelogic and BMWs M xDrive all-wheel drive drivetrain.
This beautiful M4 Competition Convertible features an Alpine White exterior with 19 front, 20 rear M Forged 826M Style wheels, Blue M Performance brake calipers, and Black exterior trim. Inside, it features an amazing Kyalami Orange/Black Full Merino leather interior with Gloss-Black trim all throughout.
The Premium Package adds BMW Drive Recorder, Automatic Trunk, BMW Laserlight Headlights, Galvanic Controls, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, M Drive Pro, Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View, Thermal Air Collar Seats, Universal Remote Control, Ventilated Seats, Wi-Fi Hotspot and Wireless Device Charging.
Standard features include M Sport Differential, Adaptive M Suspension, Rear View Camera, M Seat belts, Ambient Lighting, Park Distance Control, LED Headlights, M Sport Seats, Black Exterior Accents and more!
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
