2023 BMW M8

20,366 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2023 BMW M8

2023 BMW M8

CONVERTIBLE, 617HP, M SPORT EXHAUST

2023 BMW M8

CONVERTIBLE, 617HP, M SPORT EXHAUST

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,366KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10502340
  • Stock #: PC9754
  • VIN: WBSDZ0C05PCK98467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9754
  • Mileage 20,366 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 BMW M8 COMPETITION CONVERTIBLE | 617HP | 4.4L TWIN TURBO V8 | AWD | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | HEADS UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | AUTO STOP AND START FEATURE | STEPTRONIC SEQUENTIAL SHIFT CONTROL | LIP SPOILER | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDRIOD CAR PLAY | 2 LCD MONITORS IN FRONT | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CAR FAX







The 2023 BMW M8 Competition Convertible is the epitome of luxury, performance, and open-air driving pleasure. With its stunning design and aggressive stance, it commands attention wherever it goes. Under the hood, it's powered by a ferocious 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces a breathtaking 617 horsepower, catapulting it from 0 to 60 mph in just over 3 seconds.







This M8 Competition Convertible is all about the thrill of driving. It comes equipped with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system, M Sport differential, and an 8-speed automatic transmission, all of which work in harmony to deliver precise handling and exceptional traction. The adaptive suspension and performance brakes further enhance its dynamic capabilities, providing a balanced and engaging driving experience.







In summary, the 2023 BMW M8 Competition Convertible is a high-performance luxury convertible that offers an exhilarating driving experience, top-tier comfort, and cutting-edge technology. It's the perfect embodiment of style and substance, designed for those who demand the very best from their sports cars.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Battery Saver
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side door type: soft close
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Digital Sound Processing
Locking differential: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Mirror color: black
Headlight bezel color: black
Lane deviation sensors
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Steering ratio: 14.3
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Internet radio app: Spotify
Armrests: heated front
Watts: 408
Front stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
Rear stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Antenna type: diversity / element
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Rear headrests: integrated / 2
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Center console trim: carbon fiber / leather
Door trim: carbon fiber / leather
Interior accents: aluminum / carbon fiber / leather
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / phone as a key / vehicle location
Side airbags: front / head protection chambers
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front / USB-C front
Easy entry: manual driver seat / manual passenger seat / power steering wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

