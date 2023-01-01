$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW M8
CONVERTIBLE, 617HP, M SPORT EXHAUST
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10502340
- Stock #: PC9754
- VIN: WBSDZ0C05PCK98467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,366 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 BMW M8 COMPETITION CONVERTIBLE | 617HP | 4.4L TWIN TURBO V8 | AWD | 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC | HEADS UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | AUTO STOP AND START FEATURE | STEPTRONIC SEQUENTIAL SHIFT CONTROL | LIP SPOILER | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CAR PLAY | ANDRIOD CAR PLAY | 2 LCD MONITORS IN FRONT | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CAR FAX
The 2023 BMW M8 Competition Convertible is the epitome of luxury, performance, and open-air driving pleasure. With its stunning design and aggressive stance, it commands attention wherever it goes. Under the hood, it's powered by a ferocious 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces a breathtaking 617 horsepower, catapulting it from 0 to 60 mph in just over 3 seconds.
This M8 Competition Convertible is all about the thrill of driving. It comes equipped with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system, M Sport differential, and an 8-speed automatic transmission, all of which work in harmony to deliver precise handling and exceptional traction. The adaptive suspension and performance brakes further enhance its dynamic capabilities, providing a balanced and engaging driving experience.
In summary, the 2023 BMW M8 Competition Convertible is a high-performance luxury convertible that offers an exhilarating driving experience, top-tier comfort, and cutting-edge technology. It's the perfect embodiment of style and substance, designed for those who demand the very best from their sports cars.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
