2023 BMW M8
Competition Cabriolet, 617HP, V8, AWD, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9709531
- Stock #: PC9029
- VIN: WBSDZ0C08PCK67536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 10,210 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 BMW M8 COMPETITION CONVERTIBLE | 4.4L TWIN-TURBO V8 | 617HP | AWD | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | M SPORT SEATS | M CARBON-FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM | M SPORT EXHAUST | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | BMW DISPLAY KEY | HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | PARKING ASSIST | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | 20" BMW FORGED WHEELS | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | SURROUND-VIEW CAMERA | WIFI TETHERING | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING | APPLE CARPLAY | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 BMW M8 Competition set a new benchmark for performance executive cars. It's powered by a Twin-Turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 making 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. With this beautifully engineered combination, the M8 Competition does 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds putting it near supercar territory.
This M8 Competition Convertible features a Brands Hatch Gray Metallic exterior colour, 20" BMW Forged wheels in Bicolour Jet Black, M brake calipers and Individual Option High-Gloss Shadow-Line. The interior features a Full Red Merino Leather package with Carbon Fibre Seats and Carbon Fibre trim throughout.
This M8 also features an M Carbon Fibre Engine Cover, M Carbon Fibre Exterior Package, M Sport Carbon Fibre back seats, BMW Laserlight Headlights and so much more.
The M8 Competition chassis has been set up for better performance with 10 percent stiffer springs as well as a stiffer anti-roll bar. The new addition to this Competition is the Track Mode, it turns off all the electronic aids, safety systems and even the infotainment system so you can focus on the track.
Inside, the M8 Competition is adorned with all the latest technology BMW has to offer. It comes with Live Cockpit Professional, which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, a Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, Connected Drive services, BMW Drive Recorder, and Wireless Charging, Surround View camera, Wi-Fi Hotspot. Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard. For safety, the adaptive cruise control transitions from braking to accelerating smoothly and maintains its set speed on steep grades. Lane-keep assist helps the car stay centred without forcing the wheel from your control.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
