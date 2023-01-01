Menu
2023 BMW M8

10,210 KM

$166,800

+ tax & licensing
$166,800

+ taxes & licensing

2023 BMW M8

2023 BMW M8

Competition Cabriolet, 617HP, V8, AWD, NAV, CAM

2023 BMW M8

Competition Cabriolet, 617HP, V8, AWD, NAV, CAM

$166,800

+ taxes & licensing

10,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9709531
  • Stock #: PC9029
  • VIN: WBSDZ0C08PCK67536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9029
  • Mileage 10,210 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 BMW M8 COMPETITION CONVERTIBLE | 4.4L TWIN-TURBO V8 | 617HP | AWD | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | M SPORT SEATS | M CARBON-FIBRE INTERIOR TRIM | M SPORT EXHAUST | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | BMW DISPLAY KEY | HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | PARKING ASSIST | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | 20" BMW FORGED WHEELS | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | SURROUND-VIEW CAMERA | WIFI TETHERING | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING | APPLE CARPLAY | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 BMW M8 Competition set a new benchmark for performance executive cars. It's powered by a Twin-Turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 making 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. With this beautifully engineered combination, the M8 Competition does 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds putting it near supercar territory.







This M8 Competition Convertible features a Brands Hatch Gray Metallic exterior colour, 20" BMW Forged wheels in Bicolour Jet Black, M brake calipers and Individual Option High-Gloss Shadow-Line. The interior features a Full Red Merino Leather package with Carbon Fibre Seats and Carbon Fibre trim throughout.







This M8 also features an M Carbon Fibre Engine Cover, M Carbon Fibre Exterior Package, M Sport Carbon Fibre back seats, BMW Laserlight Headlights and so much more.







The M8 Competition chassis has been set up for better performance with 10 percent stiffer springs as well as a stiffer anti-roll bar. The new addition to this Competition is the Track Mode, it turns off all the electronic aids, safety systems and even the infotainment system so you can focus on the track.







Inside, the M8 Competition is adorned with all the latest technology BMW has to offer. It comes with Live Cockpit Professional, which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, a Harmon Kardon Surround Sound System, Connected Drive services, BMW Drive Recorder, and Wireless Charging, Surround View camera, Wi-Fi Hotspot. Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard. For safety, the adaptive cruise control transitions from braking to accelerating smoothly and maintains its set speed on steep grades. Lane-keep assist helps the car stay centred without forcing the wheel from your control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Mechanical

Battery Saver
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Push-Button Start
Battery disconnect

Exterior

Puddle Lamps

Additional Features

Rear
Soft Top
Carpet
16
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
door unlock
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
Carbon fiber
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Axle ratio: 3.15
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side door type: soft close
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Digital Sound Processing
Locking differential: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Headlight bezel color: black
Wheels: painted alloy
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Steering ratio: 14.3
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
element
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
remote operation
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
maintenance scheduling
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
front pedestrian
head protection chambers
vibrating steering wheel
Internet radio app: Spotify
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
Armrests: heated front
Watts: 408
Front stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
Rear stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
phone as a key
Center console trim: carbon fiber
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
USB front
USB-C front
Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive
Door trim: carbon fiber
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Illuminated accent: grille

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

