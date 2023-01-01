2023 BMW M8

$166,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 2 1 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brooklyn Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 10,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Battery Saver PERFORMANCE EXHAUST Push-Button Start Battery disconnect Exterior Puddle Lamps Additional Features Rear Soft Top Carpet 16 LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets door unlock Convertible roof wind blocker Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer range Audio system power folding Carbon fiber Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Subwoofer: 2 Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Dash trim: leather Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Premium brand: harman/kardon Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Axle ratio: 3.15 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Side door type: soft close Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Digital Sound Processing Locking differential: rear Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Easy entry: manual driver seat Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Spare tire kit: inflator kit Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Headlight bezel color: black Wheels: painted alloy Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear Front brake diameter: 15.6 Footwell lights: color-adjustable Steering ratio: 14.3 Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Ventilated ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse element Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling remote operation horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking maintenance scheduling tire sealant manual passenger seat front pedestrian head protection chambers vibrating steering wheel Internet radio app: Spotify Wireless Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto Armrests: heated front Watts: 408 Front stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator Rear stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator phone as a key Center console trim: carbon fiber Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated USB front USB-C front Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive Door trim: carbon fiber Wi-Fi: hotspot Illuminated accent: grille

