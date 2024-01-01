Menu
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
23,800KM
VIN WBX73EF05P5W22054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Cruise Control, Hill Descent Control, Panoramic Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 BMW X1 include:

Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
SOS Call Support
Memory Drivers Seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40915

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Speed warning
Full Digital Cluster Display
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Type-C Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 BMW X1