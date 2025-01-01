Menu
2023 BMW X1

18,536 KM

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
12169602

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,536KM
VIN WBX73EF05P5X31016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,536 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Lane Departure Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 BMW X1 include:

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Lane Departure Warning
Type-C Ports
Rear Air Vents
Power Liftgate
Full Digital Cluster Display
12v Outlet

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44476

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
Power Front Seats

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Type-C Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 BMW X1