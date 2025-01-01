$42,990+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,536KM
VIN WBX73EF05P5X31016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,536 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Lane Departure Warning and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2023 BMW X1 include:
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Lane Departure Warning
Type-C Ports
Rear Air Vents
Power Liftgate
Full Digital Cluster Display
12v Outlet
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44476
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
Power Front Seats
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Type-C Ports
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 BMW X1