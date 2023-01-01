$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2023 BMW X5
XDRIVE 40I,M SPORT,CARBON FIBRE,HARMAN KARDON
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10629144
- Stock #: PC9880
- VIN: 5UXCR6C0XP9R24001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9880
- Mileage 16,124 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 BMW X5 XDRIVE 40i | 3.0 LITRE TURBO I6 | 335 HP | AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | DRIVING ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL | HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | HIGH GLOSS EXTERIOR TRIM PACKAGE | 21" M BICOLOUR Y-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS | M SPORT RED BRAKE CALIPERS | M LEATHER SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | WIRELESS CHARGING | HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2023 is the latest generation of the BMW X5. The SUV is completely different from inside and out. The 2023 BMW X5 xDrive 40i features a powerful and efficient 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 335hp and 330 ft. lbs., along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. The SUV also looks amazing in the Gray Metallic exterior finish with a premium Black Leather interior. The looks have been enhanced with the M-Sport package which adds a more aggressive exterior look, 21" Y-Spoke Alloy Wheels, an M-Sport Steering wheel, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M-Sport Red brake calipers and more.
This X5 has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, back up Camera with Parking Sensors.
We know safety is your number one priority, so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.