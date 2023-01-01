Menu
2023 BMW X5

16,124 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2023 BMW X5

2023 BMW X5

XDRIVE 40I,M SPORT,CARBON FIBRE,HARMAN KARDON

2023 BMW X5

XDRIVE 40I,M SPORT,CARBON FIBRE,HARMAN KARDON

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10629144
  • Stock #: PC9880
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C0XP9R24001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,124 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 BMW X5 XDRIVE 40i | 3.0 LITRE TURBO I6 | 335 HP | AWD | M-SPORT PACKAGE | CARBON FIBRE TRIM | DRIVING ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL | HEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | HIGH GLOSS EXTERIOR TRIM PACKAGE | 21" M BICOLOUR Y-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS | M SPORT RED BRAKE CALIPERS | M LEATHER SPORTS STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY | NAVIGATION | WIRELESS CHARGING | HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2023 is the latest generation of the BMW X5. The SUV is completely different from inside and out. The 2023 BMW X5 xDrive 40i features a powerful and efficient 3.0L Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 335hp and 330 ft. lbs., along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family. The SUV also looks amazing in the Gray Metallic exterior finish with a premium Black Leather interior. The looks have been enhanced with the M-Sport package which adds a more aggressive exterior look, 21" Y-Spoke Alloy Wheels, an M-Sport Steering wheel, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, M-Sport Red brake calipers and more.







This X5 has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, back up Camera with Parking Sensors.







We know safety is your number one priority, so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.39

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Fender lip moldings: black
Grille color: silver
Window trim: aluminum
Headlight bezel color: black
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
Internet radio app: Spotify
Steering ratio: 18.7
Roof rails: aluminum
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
Mild hybrid system
Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / phone as a key / vehicle location
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Center console trim: leatherette / wood
Dash trim: leatherette / wood
Door trim: leatherette / wood
Battery: lithium ion / maintenance-free
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 16
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB front / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Interior accents: aluminum / wood
Rocker panel color: black / chrome accents
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel
Rear bumper color: body-color / chrome accents

