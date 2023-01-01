$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW X6
M COMPETITION, 600HP, V8, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PANO
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10507599
- Stock #: PC9768
- VIN: 5YMCY0C05P9N67836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 9,073 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 BMW X6M | COMPETITON | 600HP | 4.4L TWIN TURBO V8 | DRIVING ASSISTANT PROFESSIONAL | 12.3" TOUCH SCREEN | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | DRIVING PROFILE SELECTION | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | ALCANTARA HEADING | CLIMATE FRONT CUP HOLDER | 3D VIEW | PANAORAMIC VIEW MONITOR | AMBIET INTERIOR LIGHTING | NAVIGATION | SPORTS EXHAUST SYSTEM | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CAR FAX |
The 2021 BMW X6 M Competition is a high-performance luxury SUV that defies expectations with its potent engine, striking design, and dynamic driving capabilities. This SUV represents the pinnacle of BMW's M lineup, catering to those who crave both exhilarating performance and luxurious comfort.
The X6 M Competition is equipped with a cutting-edge infotainment system, featuring a large touchscreen with BMW's iDrive interface, navigation, smartphone integration. Safety features are comprehensive, with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking, ensuring peace of mind for both driver and passengers.
In summary, the 2021 BMW X6 M Competition is an exceptional blend of power and luxury. Its commanding design, sumptuous interior, monstrous engine, and advanced technology make it a top choice for those seeking the ultimate high-performance luxury SUV. Whether you're conquering the racetrack or enjoying a luxurious road trip, the X6 M Competition delivers an unforgettable driving experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
