2023 BMW X7

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 9 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10394508

10394508 Stock #: PC9664

PC9664 VIN: 5UX23EM0XP9N60720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9664

Mileage 32,966 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Net Remote Engine Start STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Puddle Lamps Run flat tires Active grille shutters Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Battery disconnect Additional Features Rear Split 3 Wood Third Row 20 Carpet Chrome Accents Ride Control Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer range Audio system power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Dash trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Third row headrests: adjustable Upholstery: leatherette Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Rear air conditioning zones: dual Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Satellite communications: BMW Assist Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Laminated glass: acoustic Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Easy entry: manual rear seat Floor material: cargo area carpet Headlights: LED Storage: accessory hook Window trim: aluminum Fender lip moldings: body-color Headlight bezel color: black Body side moldings: chrome Cross traffic alert: rear Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: flat variable intermittent Integrated Wheels: aluminum alloy Door trim: leatherette Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: body-color Footwell lights: color-adjustable Center console trim: leatherette Rear vents: third row Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Active parking system: semi-automatic Google search self-leveling horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking remotely operated rear center folding with storage independently controlled maintenance scheduling in floor split liftgate front pedestrian vibrating steering wheel Vehicle exit safety system maintenance-free Internet radio app: Spotify Wireless Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Starter type: starter/belt alternator Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto Armrests: heated front phone as a key Battery: lithium ion Mild hybrid system Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated USB front USB-C front USB-C rear Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive USB-C third row Wi-Fi: hotspot Infotainment screen size: 14.9 in.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.