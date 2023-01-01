$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2023 BMW X7
xDrive40i
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10394508
- Stock #: PC9664
- VIN: 5UX23EM0XP9N60720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9664
- Mileage 32,966 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW XDRIVE40I | PREMIUM PACKAGE | M SPORT PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | 6 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SKY LOUNGE SUNROOF | FINE WOOD TRIM | LEATHER DASH | LANE KEEP ASSIST | ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | COMFORT ACCESS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | CLIMATE CONTROLLED CUP HOLDERS | CLEAN CARFAX
The BMW X7 exemplifies the highest tier of BMW's product line, and this example is no different! This stunning xDrive40i is powered by a 335 Horsepower 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged 6-cylinder paired with 8-Speed automatic transmission and BMW xDrive AWD system. Seating for 7 and irresistible BMW performance and style? What more could anyone ask for?
This example features a black exterior finish with Individual High-Gloss Black Shadowline exterior trim, M Sport Style wheels, Gloss-Blue M Sport Brake Calipers, LED Fog Lights and more. Inside it features a brown leather interior with Fine Wood trim throughout.
On top of all of that, this X7 is loaded with a plethora of options such as the M Sport Package, M Sport Brakes, Sport Automatic Transmission, Soft Close Doors, Individual High-Gloss Black Shadowline trim, Climate Controlled Cup Holders, 5-Zone Climate Control, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and so much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Power Options
Comfort
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.