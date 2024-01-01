Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Start/Stop , Push Button Start, Drive Mode Select and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Cadillac XT4 include:

Auto Start/Stop
Push Button Start
Drive Mode Select
Paddle Shifters
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front Seats
Front Pedestrian Detection
Heated Rear Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37359

37,500 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,500KM
VIN 1GYFZBR4XPF106863

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,500 KM

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Lane Change Alert
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Pedestrian Detection
Forward Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

