$33,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Cadillac XT4
Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
2023 Cadillac XT4
Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,500KM
VIN 1GYFZBR4XPF106863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Start/Stop , Push Button Start, Drive Mode Select and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 Cadillac XT4 include:
Auto Start/Stop
Push Button Start
Drive Mode Select
Paddle Shifters
Blind Spot Detection
Heated Front Seats
Front Pedestrian Detection
Heated Rear Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37359
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Front Seats
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Lane Change Alert
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Pedestrian Detection
Forward Collision System
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2023 Cadillac XT4