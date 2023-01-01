Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

3,771 KM

Details Description Features

$118,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$118,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Corvette

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray, Z51, 495HP, V8, GT1 SEATS, CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray, Z51, 495HP, V8, GT1 SEATS, CARPLAY

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10067559
  2. 10067559
  3. 10067559
  4. 10067559
  5. 10067559
  6. 10067559
  7. 10067559
  8. 10067559
  9. 10067559
  10. 10067559
  11. 10067559
  12. 10067559
  13. 10067559
  14. 10067559
  15. 10067559
Contact Seller

$118,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,771KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10067559
  • Stock #: PC9346
  • VIN: 1G1YA2D46P5112767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9346
  • Mileage 3,771 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 1LT | GT1 BUCKET SEATS | Z51 PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES | ELECTRONIC LSD | Z51 REAR SPOILER | FRONT SPLITTER | MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | POWER SEATS | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | REAR PARK ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX







Powered by the Legendary 6.2L LT2 V8 which makes 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque (Z51 Performance Package) This Corvette Stingray Convertible is ready to cruise!







This C8 Corvette Stingray features a Gray exterior colour with Carbon Flash exterior accents as well as Black Z51 Performance Brembo brake calipers. The interior features Jet Black leather GT1 bucket seats with Jet Black / Aluminum interior trim, Black leather Multifunction Steering wheel, and White contrast stitching throughout.







Stand-out Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors with turn signal indicator, HD Rear Vision camera, Gauge Cluster / 12-inch diagonal colour driver Information Display System and more.







The Z51 performance package is also a must-have as it offers the Corvette's best performance. This package includes Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, Performance Exhaust (which adds an additional 5 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque), Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires and a Heavy-Duty Cooling System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Power Options

Power

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

Rear
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
PERFORMANCE
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Limited slip differential: rear
Gauge: oil pressure
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Headlights: LED
Door handle color: black
Rear brake width: 1.02
Programmable safety key
Axle ratio: 3.55
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 15.7
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Infotainment: Chevrolet Infotainment System
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
12V front
element
Google search
with read function
low oil level
auto-locking
in dash
app marketplace integration
voice guided directions
rear bulkhead
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
USB front
USB-C front
Rear trunk/liftgate: soft close
Smart device app compatibility: myChevrolet with Connected Access
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 900 KM
$147,800 + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Macan A...
 24,320 KM
$67,800 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 62,339 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory