2023 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray, Z51, 495HP, V8, GT1 SEATS, CARPLAY
- Listing ID: 10067559
- Stock #: PC9346
- VIN: 1G1YA2D46P5112767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9346
- Mileage 3,771 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE | 6.2L V8 | 495HP | 1LT | GT1 BUCKET SEATS | Z51 PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES | ELECTRONIC LSD | Z51 REAR SPOILER | FRONT SPLITTER | MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S TIRES | HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | REVERSE CAMERA | POWER SEATS | CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM | REAR PARK ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX
Powered by the Legendary 6.2L LT2 V8 which makes 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque (Z51 Performance Package) This Corvette Stingray Convertible is ready to cruise!
This C8 Corvette Stingray features a Gray exterior colour with Carbon Flash exterior accents as well as Black Z51 Performance Brembo brake calipers. The interior features Jet Black leather GT1 bucket seats with Jet Black / Aluminum interior trim, Black leather Multifunction Steering wheel, and White contrast stitching throughout.
Stand-out Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors with turn signal indicator, HD Rear Vision camera, Gauge Cluster / 12-inch diagonal colour driver Information Display System and more.
The Z51 performance package is also a must-have as it offers the Corvette's best performance. This package includes Z51 Performance Brembo Brakes, Performance Exhaust (which adds an additional 5 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque), Performance rear final drive ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD), Z51 Front Splitter and Rear Spoiler, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S High-Performance Tires and a Heavy-Duty Cooling System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
