$60,900+ tax & licensing
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 30,273 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable passenger van? The Car Rental Place has just the vehicle for you! This 2023 Chevrolet Express Express Passenger Van boasts a powerful 6.6L V8 engine and is ready to handle any adventure. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable grey interior, this van is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Enjoy the ride with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a rearview camera for added safety. The van's spacious cabin offers ample seating and storage, making it perfect for families, groups of friends, or anyone needing to transport passengers comfortably. This van has a low mileage of just 30,273km and includes the balance of the factory warranty, giving you peace of mind on the road.
Sizzle Highlights:
- Powerful 6.6L V8 Engine: Get where you need to go with confidence and power.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Balance of Factory Warranty: Drive worry-free with the peace of mind of a factory-backed warranty.
- Rearview Camera: Enhance your safety with this helpful feature.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable in any weather conditions.
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY. At The Car Rental Place you can rent the Chevrolet 12 Passenger Van for a Day, Week or Month so
That You Can Get the TEST DRIVE You Need To Make The Right Choice!
