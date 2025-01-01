Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable passenger van? The Car Rental Place has just the vehicle for you! This 2023 Chevrolet Express Express Passenger Van boasts a powerful 6.6L V8 engine and is ready to handle any adventure. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable grey interior, this van is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>Enjoy the ride with features like heated mirrors, power windows, and a rearview camera for added safety. The vans spacious cabin offers ample seating and storage, making it perfect for families, groups of friends, or anyone needing to transport passengers comfortably. This van has a low mileage of just 30,273km and includes the balance of the factory warranty, giving you peace of mind on the road.</p><p><strong>Sizzle Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 6.6L V8 Engine:</strong> Get where you need to go with confidence and power.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Balance of Factory Warranty:</strong> Drive worry-free with the peace of mind of a factory-backed warranty.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enhance your safety with this helpful feature.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable in any weather conditions.<br /><br /></li></ul><p><em><strong>TRY BEFORE YOU</strong></em><strong> BUY.</strong><em>  </em>At The Car Rental Place you can rent the Chevrolet 12 Passenger Van for a Day, Week or Month so<br />That You Can Get the TEST DRIVE You Need To Make The Right Choice!</p><p><em><br />Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2023 Chevrolet Express

30,273 KM

$60,900

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Express

Express Passenger Van

12061345

2023 Chevrolet Express

Express Passenger Van

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$60,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,273KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GAZGLF7XP1222938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 30,273 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

LP0
93G
ATG
B31
BTV
E24
GAZ
L8T
U0F
UD7
VXW

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Spare Tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Spare Keys

The Car Rental Place

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-XXXX

416-787-0209

$60,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Rental Place

416-787-0209

2023 Chevrolet Express