$47,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L AWD w/ S Appearance Pkg w/ Uconnect, Tri Zone A/C,Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,500KM
VIN 2C4RC3BG8PR544045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 8,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electronic Parking Brake, USB Ports , Tri Zone A/C and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electronic Parking Brake, USB Ports , Tri Zone A/C and more!

The top features for this 2023 Chrysler Pacifica include:
The top features for this 2023 Chrysler Pacifica include:
Electronic Parking Brake
USB Ports
Tri Zone A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Cruise Control
Drivers Memory Seat
Lane Sense
Park Assist
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 36565
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Safety
Hill start assist
Electronic Parking Brake
Automatic Emergency Braking
Additional Features
Park Assist
Aux input
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT ALERT
UConnect
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Lane Sense
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver’s Memory Seat
Tri Zone A/C
Power Driver’s Seat
Front & Rear Park Sense
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
