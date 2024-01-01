Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters, 12v Outlet, SOS Call Support and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Dodge Challenger include:<br> <br>Paddle Shifters<br>12v Outlet<br>SOS Call Support<br>Blind Spot Alert<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 42038

2023 Dodge Challenger

18,978 KM

Details Description Features

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Challenger

R/T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12047155

2023 Dodge Challenger

R/T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12047155
  2. 12047155
  3. 12047155
  4. 12047155
  5. 12047155
  6. 12047155
  7. 12047155
  8. 12047155
  9. 12047155
  10. 12047155
  11. 12047155
  12. 12047155
  13. 12047155
  14. 12047155
  15. 12047155
  16. 12047155
  17. 12047155
  18. 12047155
  19. 12047155
  20. 12047155
  21. 12047155
  22. 12047155
  23. 12047155
  24. 12047155
  25. 12047155
  26. 12047155
  27. 12047155
  28. 12047155
  29. 12047155
  30. 12047155
  31. 12047155
  32. 12047155
  33. 12047155
  34. 12047155
  35. 12047155
  36. 12047155
  37. 12047155
  38. 12047155
  39. 12047155
  40. 12047155
  41. 12047155
  42. 12047155
  43. 12047155
  44. 12047155
  45. 12047155
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,978KM
VIN 2C3CDZBT5PH599985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 42038
  • Mileage 18,978 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters, 12v Outlet, SOS Call Support and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 Dodge Challenger include:

Paddle Shifters
12v Outlet
SOS Call Support
Blind Spot Alert
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42038

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT ALERT
Alpine Premium Sound System
Park Sense
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA N Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA N Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 98,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Nav 71,778 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 87,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Dodge Challenger