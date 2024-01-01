$48,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Challenger
R/T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2023 Dodge Challenger
R/T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,978KM
VIN 2C3CDZBT5PH599985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 42038
- Mileage 18,978 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Shifters, 12v Outlet, SOS Call Support and more!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT ALERT
Alpine Premium Sound System
Park Sense
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Dodge Challenger