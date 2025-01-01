Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 76616

2023 Dodge Charger

50,294 KM

Details Description Features

$60,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack 392 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
13139077

2023 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack 392 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,294KM
VIN 2C3CDXGJ4PH525503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 76616
  • Mileage 50,294 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Driver Seat Memory System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 76616

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax LT w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2025 Chevrolet Trax LT w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 1,000 KM $29,790 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred w/ Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred w/ Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Rearview Camera 14,758 KM $24,390 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Nissan Kicks SV 34,000 KM $26,290 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$60,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Dodge Charger