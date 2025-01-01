Menu
2023 Dodge Charger

15,182 KM

$51,490

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger

R/T w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

13314719

2023 Dodge Charger

R/T w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,182KM
VIN 2C3CDXCT8PH681518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 80885
  • Mileage 15,182 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Blindspot Sensors, Internet Access, Brake Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Ambient Lighting
Blindspot Sensors
Internet Access
Brake Assist
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Rear Collision Warning
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 80885

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$51,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Dodge Charger