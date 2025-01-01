$51,490+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger
R/T w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2023 Dodge Charger
R/T w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,182KM
VIN 2C3CDXCT8PH681518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 80885
- Mileage 15,182 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Blindspot Sensors, Internet Access, Brake Assist and more!
The top features for this car include:
Ambient Lighting
Blindspot Sensors
Internet Access
Brake Assist
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Rear Collision Warning
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Internet Access
