This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Heated Front Seats , Sports Mode and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 Dodge Durango include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Sports Mode<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Keyless Entry<br>Forward Collision Warning<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Hill start assist
Forward Collision Warning

Additional Features

Park Assist
USB port
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
SPORTS MODE
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Tri-Zone A/C
Rearview Camera 

2023 Dodge Durango