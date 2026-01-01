2023 Ford F-150

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NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Running Boards and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Running Boards<br>Bed-Rail Protectors<br>Cornering Lights<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Front View Camera<br>Pickup Box Camera<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Trailer Brake Controller<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>360 Camera<br>Integrated Tailgate Step<br>In-Box Lighting<br>App Remote Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 105080

2023 Ford F-150

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$52,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 302A Crew Cab Short Bed

Watch This Vehicle
14135446

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 302A Crew Cab Short Bed

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
53,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXPFC35464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 105080
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Running Boards and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Running Boards
Bed-Rail Protectors
Cornering Lights
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Front View Camera
Pickup Box Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Trailer Brake Controller
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
360 Camera
Integrated Tailgate Step
In-Box Lighting
App Remote Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 105080

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Exterior

Running Boards
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Integrated Tailgate Step

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Pickup box camera
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Bed-Rail Protectors
In-Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$52,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2023 Ford F-150