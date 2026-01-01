$52,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 302A Crew Cab Short Bed
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 302A Crew Cab Short Bed
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
53,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXPFC35464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 105080
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Electric Parking Brake, Brake Assist, Running Boards and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Running Boards
Bed-Rail Protectors
Cornering Lights
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Front View Camera
Pickup Box Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Trailer Brake Controller
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
360 Camera
Integrated Tailgate Step
In-Box Lighting
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 105080
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Running Boards
Bed-Rail Protectors
Cornering Lights
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Front View Camera
Pickup Box Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Trailer Brake Controller
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
360 Camera
Integrated Tailgate Step
In-Box Lighting
App Remote Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 105080
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Rain Sensing Wipers
Cornering Lights
Integrated Tailgate Step
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Pickup box camera
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Bed-Rail Protectors
In-Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$52,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2023 Ford F-150