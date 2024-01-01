Menu
<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p><em><span>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699</span></em></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1708529128762_6777840585625943 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2023 Genesis G70

10,200 KM

Details Description Features

$51,499

+ tax & licensing
2023 Genesis G70

|3.3T|Sport|AWD|

2023 Genesis G70

|3.3T|Sport|AWD|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$51,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,200KM
VIN KMTG54TE0PU110047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Passenger Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
12-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Genesis Connected Services Tracker System
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.54 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Full-Time All-Wheel
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Dark chrome grille
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dark chrome door handles
Dark Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

SPORT
comfort
ECO
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cushion Extension
Front Cigar Lighters
Tires: P225/40R19 Front & P255/35R19 Rear Summer
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Highway Driving Assist HDA / Lane Follow Assist LFA
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist BCA-A Blind Spot
FCA Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Pedestrian Detection/Junction Turning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist RCCA
Parking Distance Warning PDW Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Wheels: 19 x 8J Fr & 19 x 8.5J Rr Dk Sputtering Al -inc: Type C
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar
bolster adjustment
8-way power front passenger's seat w/4-way power lumbar
front passenger seat walk-in device and driver integrated memory system
Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC Twin-Turbo V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: shift-by-wire
intelligent drive mode Smart
Custom and rev-matching

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2023 Genesis G70