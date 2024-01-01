$40,990+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
2023 GMC Acadia
SLT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,772KM
VIN 1GKKNULS3PZ236571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39215
- Mileage 34,772 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Cross Traffic Alert , Navigation , Power Side Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2023 GMC Acadia include:
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Navigation
Power Side Mirrors
Dual Panel Sunroof
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39215
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Park Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Lane Change Alert
Collision Alert
Dual panel sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Pedestrian Detection
Tri-Zone A/C
Forward Collision System
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
