Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Cross Traffic Alert , Navigation , Power Side Mirrors and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2023 GMC Acadia include:<br> <br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Navigation<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Dual Panel Sunroof<br>Push Button Start<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Bluetooth<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39215

2023 GMC Acadia

34,772 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Acadia

SLT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
11918996

2023 GMC Acadia

SLT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Panel Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11918996
  2. 11918996
  3. 11918996
  4. 11918996
  5. 11918996
  6. 11918996
  7. 11918996
  8. 11918996
  9. 11918996
  10. 11918996
  11. 11918996
  12. 11918996
  13. 11918996
  14. 11918996
  15. 11918996
  16. 11918996
  17. 11918996
  18. 11918996
  19. 11918996
  20. 11918996
  21. 11918996
  22. 11918996
  23. 11918996
  24. 11918996
  25. 11918996
  26. 11918996
  27. 11918996
  28. 11918996
  29. 11918996
  30. 11918996
  31. 11918996
  32. 11918996
  33. 11918996
  34. 11918996
  35. 11918996
  36. 11918996
  37. 11918996
  38. 11918996
  39. 11918996
  40. 11918996
  41. 11918996
  42. 11918996
  43. 11918996
  44. 11918996
  45. 11918996
  46. 11918996
  47. 11918996
  48. 11918996
  49. 11918996
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,772KM
VIN 1GKKNULS3PZ236571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39215
  • Mileage 34,772 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Cross Traffic Alert , Navigation , Power Side Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2023 GMC Acadia include:

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Navigation
Power Side Mirrors
Dual Panel Sunroof
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39215

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Park Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Lane Change Alert
Collision Alert
Dual panel sunroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Pedestrian Detection
Tri-Zone A/C
Forward Collision System
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 47,334 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof , Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof , Rearview Cam 102,000 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System , Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System , Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C 19,680 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Acadia